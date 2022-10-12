Aaron Rodgers is “surprised” by the Davante Adams charges

Getty Images

The Davante Adams incident is one of the biggest issues in the NFL. Big enough to become fodder for questions posed to his former quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers was asked about the situation during his midweek press conference.

“I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised. I love Davante, reached out to him after the game. I hadn’t seem the clip yet but, yeah, I was surprised.”

Asked whether he was more surprised by the incident or by the criminal charge, Rodgers said, “More the charge.”

Adams faces assault charges under a city ordinance. He also will undoubtedly face a civil lawsuit, barring a settlement. And if there’s a lawsuit, Adams surely won’t be the only person sued. Good lawyers assess whether others are responsible, and everybody who has a direct or indirect role in the outcome gets invited to the party.