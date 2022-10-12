Aaron Rodgers on his thumb: I’ll be fine by Sunday

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday, due to a thumb injury that he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Giants. He told reporters that he expects things to be fine.

“Thumb’s all right,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “It was nice to get a day off today. Do a little rehab. But, you know, I’ll try to get back out there and practice tomorrow and see how it feels, and be fine by Sunday, I’m sure.”

Rodgers said the thumb has gotten better every day, and that he’s been working on his grip. He explained that he spent roughly 90 minutes getting various forms of treatment on Wednesday, in an effort to help the thumb improve.

“I’ve been blessed with big, strong hands all my life,” Rodgers said, “and I expect to be out there throwing it like normal.”

That’s good news for the 3-2 Packers, who host the surprising 3-2 Jets on Sunday.