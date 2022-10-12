Antonio Hamilton: Overwhelming to be back on field after severe burns to foot

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton was closing in on a starting job in the team’s secondary this summer when a grease fire broke out in a pot while he was cooking dinner.

During his attempt to put the fire out before it posed a threat to his wife or daughters, Hamilton’s shorts caught on fire and that caused him to drop the pot and severely burn his feet. The fire was controlled without causing any other damage to the family, but Hamilton was left with a lot of healing to do.

That process isn’t totally over, but Hamilton has progressed enough to make it back onto the field. He played 16 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps against the Eagles last Sunday in an emotional return to the lineup.

“It was overwhelming. Of course, I was going through a lot of emotions, just trying to stay under control and trying not to get too high. But as soon as I stepped out on that field, it all just oozed out,” Hamilton said, via Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic. “Like, I’m just thankful, I just have a lot of gratitude. I was in a very, very, very dark place.”

Hamilton’s return will continue in Seattle this weekend.