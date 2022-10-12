Assault charge raises question of whether Davante Adams will face Personal Conduct Policy scrutiny

Posted by Mike Florio on October 12, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Before authorities in Kansas City charged Raiders receiver Davante Adams with misdemeanor assault, it was believed that Adams would be facing the same kind of post-game discipline that routinely is applied to players for things that happen during games. The fact that the situation has now become a criminal case raises the question of whether the Adams situation should instead be processed under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement specifies that the usual disciplinary process for things occurring during games applies to the “playing field.” The Personal Conduct Policy expressly prohibits “violent or threatening behavior toward another employee or a third party in any workplace setting.”

While the extent of the punishment may not be any different, punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy would happen later. Punishment under the standard in-game protocol would happen now.

Also, the in-game procedure would entail the league issuing punishment and the appeal being handled by Derrick Brooks or James Thrash. Under the conduct policy, the league would propose discipline, Judge Sue L. Robinson would make a decision, and the Commissioner or his designee would have final say.

We’ve asked the league whether the Adams situation for clarification on this issue.

18 responses to “Assault charge raises question of whether Davante Adams will face Personal Conduct Policy scrutiny

  2. He should be suspended for the rest of the year. No tolerance for classless, childish behavior when you get paid millions to be 1-4 in week 5.

  4. Assault charges are a joke. He shoved the guy in frustration he wasn’t intending to hurt the guy. No more of a result if he had been hit by a player accidentally at the end of a play. Give him a fine, because he isn’t right for pushing the guy down. But if the guy wants to sue and claim he can’t move then he should never be allowed on a football field again in any capacity if he’s that fragile. I’m not excusing DA’s actions, he knows he let his emotions get the best of him, but when are we are going to stop with all the lawsuits and money grabs on these players? We put cameras in their face at all times and want raw emotion and then when we get it, they get sued? It is a joke.

  5. Give the players a wide birth when leaving the field. Suspend him a game and be done with it. Stop feeding the drama queens. Can see the over reaction in all the posts here.

  6. And here comes the NFLPA to defend this type of violent action and try to stop the NFL from punishing Adams. The NFLPA always sticks up for the bad seeds.

  7. He’s gettin at least a one game suspension and a HEFTY fine… That was ugly… He can probably kiss his Taco Bell money good-bye, too.

  8. Enough. The camera guy walked right in front of him on purpose at the worst possible time. No, it didn’t warrant a shove, but it clearly wasn’t the right thing to do either.

  9. The camera angle following Adams clearly shows the photog stepping into the path of an oncoming crowd of people. If I walk into a street of oncoming traffic and get hit, I’m negligent. This just smells like a cash grab attempt and the NFL and the DA should treat it as such.

  10. Throw him out of the league there’s no place for that type of behavior. Great example he set for the young kids out there

  12. He should be suspended for a game or two but the guy suffered a concussion? Has anyone seen the video? The guy barely fell down and certainly didn’t hit his head. But he’ll get a million bucks because that’s the country we live in now. I have no interest in the Raiders or Adams, but what a joke.

  13. Here’s the mentality. I’m Davante Adams. I am untouchable and superior and will do what I want because I am Davante Adams. Time for a dose of reality.

  15. Good thing that guy didn’t shove poor Devante down. That guy would have lost his job and been banned from the stadium forever. Do you see the double standard?

  16. It’s the NFL – who knows? Apparently, it’s ok to beat someone over the head with a helmet as long as it’s just a scrimmage (Aaron Donald) even though you are wearing an official uniform. NFL suspensions and fines are completely inconsistent in how they are enforced.

  17. Adam’s move was that of an entitled punk! Make an example of him, drop the hammer. I hope the camera dude gets a huge settlement.

  18. You should see the SportsCenter video on this from the ground level, taken from behind Adams. It provides an entirely new perspective on how this all happened.

