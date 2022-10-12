Assault charge raises question of whether Davante Adams will face Personal Conduct Policy scrutiny

Getty Images

Before authorities in Kansas City charged Raiders receiver Davante Adams with misdemeanor assault, it was believed that Adams would be facing the same kind of post-game discipline that routinely is applied to players for things that happen during games. The fact that the situation has now become a criminal case raises the question of whether the Adams situation should instead be processed under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement specifies that the usual disciplinary process for things occurring during games applies to the “playing field.” The Personal Conduct Policy expressly prohibits “violent or threatening behavior toward another employee or a third party in any workplace setting.”

While the extent of the punishment may not be any different, punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy would happen later. Punishment under the standard in-game protocol would happen now.

Also, the in-game procedure would entail the league issuing punishment and the appeal being handled by Derrick Brooks or James Thrash. Under the conduct policy, the league would propose discipline, Judge Sue L. Robinson would make a decision, and the Commissioner or his designee would have final say.

We’ve asked the league whether the Adams situation for clarification on this issue.