Bills to open practice window for Tre’Davious White, won’t play him this week

Getty Images

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is making progress in his bid to rejoin the Bills lineup.

White has not played or practiced this season because he is on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from last season’s torn ACL, but his status is set to change on Wednesday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at his Wednesday press conference that the team will open White’s three-week practice window on Wednesday.

McDermott added that White will not play against the Chiefs in Week Six and the Bills have a bye in Week Seven, so he will have a good amount of practice time to get his legs back before the team reaches the deadline to activate him or shut him down for the year.

White is a one-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler who the Bills will be happy to welcome back to their secondary once he’s deemed ready to go.