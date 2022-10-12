Cardinals sign Matt Ammendola, Chris Banjo to active roster

Getty Images

Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal at the end of last Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Eagles, but he hasn’t lost his job with the Cardinals.

Things have actually moved in the opposite direction as the Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Ammendola has been signed to the active roster. That indicates there’s more than a little doubt Matt Prater will be ready to return from a hip injury in time to kick against the Seahawks.

Ammendola was 1-of-2 on field goals last Sunday. He was also 3-of-4 on field goals and 3-of-4 on extra points in two games for the Chiefs this season.

The Cardinals also signed safety Chris Banjo to the active roster from the practice squad. He has played the last two games as a gameday elevation and he played in 42 games for Arizona over the last three seasons.

In other previously reported moves, the Cardinals put running back Jonathan Ward on injured reserve and signed running backs Corey Clement and Ty’Son Williams to the practice squad. They rounded out the moves by signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.