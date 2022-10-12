Commanders’ Jonathan Allen: NFL is making a statement, overreacting after Tua

Getty Images

Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has seen the recent spate of roughing the passer penalties, and he isn’t happy about it.

Allen said that after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious concussion that led to scrutiny on the NFL’s concussion protocols, the league has gone too far in attempting to protect quarterbacks.

“I think the league is trying to make a statement,” Allen said, via the Washington Post. “They’re overreacting to what happened to Tua.”

Allen, whose Commanders play on Thursday night this week, said he knows Thursday football is one thing the NFL won’t change.

“I don’t like it, but . . . [the NFL] is business, so they’re going to do what’s best for their business. I understand that,” Allen said. “We can complain about it all day. It’s not going to change anything.”

Thursday Night Football is here to stay and isn’t changing. But enforcement of roughing the passer can change, and it won’t change in a way that defensive players like.