Daniel Jones on his contract situation: That’s certainly not my focus

The Giants declined Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option, so the quarterback is scheduled to become a free agent in 2023. Will he return to the Giants next season?

The 2022 season still has a long way to go, but no one would have predicted the Giants to be 4-1 after five games. The team’s success seemingly has improved Jones’ stock.

“I just look at it from how it’s been since we’ve been here with OTAs and the things he’s done to get better,” coach Brian Daboll said before practice Wednesday, via Neil Best of Newsday. “I’ve said it ad nauseam: He works as hard as he can. He comes in, and he’s does a great job with the players around him, of leading them or helping them with the offense.

“Each week I think you get a little bit more comfortable. Again, we’re five weeks into live competition. So I think you learn a lot about players, not just Daniel but everybody. And he’s done a good job for us.”

Jones has completed 88 of 132 passes for 848 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. His 85.7 passer rating still ranks in the bottom half of starting quarterbacks.

“I think I’m improving week to week,” Jones said. “So that’s been my goal.”

Daboll said Wednesday “I’m glad he’s our quarterback,” but it won’t be until the offseason that the Giants get to show just how glad they are.

Jones, who will make $965,000 in base salary this season in the final year of his rookie deal, repeated Wednesday what he repeatedly his said about his contract status.

“It’s certainly not my focus,” Jones said.