Dolphins plan to start Skylar Thompson this weekend

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Wednesday press conference that he’s certain Tua Tagovailoa won’t be playing quarterback for the team this weekend and he shared the plan for who will be under center against the Vikings.

Teddy Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol and will be working with trainers at Wednesday’s practice. He’ll be eligible to do a limited practice on Thursday and could be cleared in time to play this weekend, but McDaniel said the team is planning to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback whether that happens or not because Bridgewater would not have a full practice before the game.

“As long as everything goes to plan with his protocol procedure, I’m very confident that Teddy will be active in that scenario and be backing up Skylar,” McDaniel said.

When asked about going with Thompson over a cleared Bridgewater, McDaniel said he did not view Thompson as a “run of the mill rookie.” Thompson was 19-of-33 for 166 yards and an interception after replacing Bridgewater last Sunday.