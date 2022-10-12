Full practice for Cameron Brate Wednesday, no practice for Julio Jones

Getty Images

Tight end Cameron Brate looks like he’s on his way back to the Buccaneers lineup.

Brate suffered a concussion in the team’s Week Four loss to the Chiefs and did not play against the Falcons last Sunday. He did return as a limited participant in practice on Friday, however, and Wednesday saw him take another step forward as a full participant.

Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not make the same kind of progress. He remained out of practice after missing three of the team’s last four games.

The Bucs also practiced without wide receiver Jaelon Darden (tooth), wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle), defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), linebacker Carl Nassib (illness), and safety Logan Ryan (foot). Safety Mike Edwards (foot), wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip, knee), and tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) were limited participants.