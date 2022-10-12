Giants punter Jamie Gillan gets passport issue cleared up, is on way back to U.S.

Getty Images

When the Giants flew home after Sunday’s game against the Packers, punter Jamie Gillan stayed behind because of a passport issue. Now he’s finally on the way back.

Gillan is on a flight to the U.S. right now, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Known as the Scottish Hammer, Gillan first came to the U.S. with his father on a NATO visa and the designation was never changed to a work visa. That became an issue when he planned to return to the U.S. for work.

But the issue has now been resolved, and Gillan will be on the field when the Giants host the Ravens on Sunday.