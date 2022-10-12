Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster

Getty Images

The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve.

Peters signed to the practice squad last month and had four tackles against the Texans in last Sunday’s loss. He spent the last six seasons with the Cardinals and played five years for the Falcons before moving to Arizona.

Miller was a free agent before landing with the Jags on Wednesday. He has started all 80 games he has played for the Panthers, Bengals, and Bears over the last seven seasons.