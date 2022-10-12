Jahan Dotson, Logan Thomas ruled out for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Commanders will be without wide receiver Jahan Dotson and tight end Logan Thomas again this week.

Both players sat out against the Titans last Sunday and they have been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Bears. Dotson was listed as a non-participant in practice all week with a hamstring injury and tight end Logan Thomas went from a limited listing on Monday to out of practice with a calf injury.

The Commanders confirmed that cornerback William Jackson III will miss the game with a back injury while also ruling out right tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), safety Percy Butler (quad), and running back Jonathan Williams (knee).

Quarterback Carson Wentz was listed as a limited participant with a shoulder injury, but is set to play after avoiding an injury designation on the team’s final report.