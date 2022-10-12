Jameis Winston returns to practice

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is on the practice field for the first time in a while.

Winston has missed two full weeks of practice and the team’s last two games with a back injury, but reporters at the open portion of Wednesday’s session noted that Winston was fully dressed and taking part in the team’s first workout of the week. Head coach Dennis Allen offered no predictions about what Winston’s return to practice will mean for his availability against the Bengals on Sunday.

“It’s another step in the right direction,” Allen said, via Rod Walker of NOLA.com.

Andy Dalton has started the last two games and Taysom Hill has also taken snaps at quarterback. Both players threw touchdowns last Sunday and Hill also ran for three scores en route to being named the NFC and PFT offensive player of the week.

Wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) were not on the field after missing last Sunday’s win over Seattle. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore also sat out with the abdomen injury that knocked him out of the last game.

Wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) was working on the side with trainers.