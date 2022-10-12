Jason Peters knows better than anyone what awaits Cowboys in Philadelphia with “nasty” Eagles fans

Getty Images

Jason Peters once called the Cowboys “arrogant.” Now on the other side of the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry, the veteran offensive lineman is calling Eagles fans “nasty.”

He said it in the nicest way possible Wednesday, chuckling after his comment.

Peters spent 12 seasons in Philadelphia, and he faced the Cowboys 16 times while playing for the Eagles. He will face the Eagles for the first time, insisting he will play despite a chest injury that kept him out last week and limited him at Wednesday’s practice.

Peters wouldn’t miss this game for anything.

“I just know the Philly fans are f—ing idiots when it comes to camaraderie and the Cowboys — any team, really,” Peters said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “They start throwing stuff at teams. Like, when we played the Vikings [in early 2017], they were throwing stuff. I mean, they nasty. . . . But they know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, you know, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you. They’re going to throw stuff.

“They pride themselves on that. They know that. Philly fans are the wildest fans out there, to me.”

Peters should probably keep his helmet on while entering and exiting the field for Sunday Night Football. He’s the enemy now.

His 148 starts, seven Pro Bowls, two All-Pros and one Super Bowl ring with the Eagles won’t buy him a pass in the eyes of Eagles fans. Not with the star on the side of his helmet.

“If it’s Cowboys-Eagles, it’s going to be a feisty game. . . . It’s just another game for me,” Peters said. “I get to go back to where I laid the foundation at and got my championship. But it’s a division game. It’s going to be a feisty game, and like I said, it’s just another game for me.”

Peters fondly recalls his time in Philadelphia, saying it “meant a lot.

“Philly, that’s my city,” he said. “Just to go back, it’ll be great to beat ‘em.”