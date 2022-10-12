Jonathan Taylor did not practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor missed practice for the first time in his career last week before also missing the Thursday night victory over the Broncos.

After the long weekend, Taylor still is not able to practice.

Indianapolis officially listed Taylor (ankle) as a non-participant in Wednesday’s session. Per Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Taylor was doing some rehab work off to the side during the portion of practice open to media.

Taylor has rushed for 328 yards with one touchdown so far this season and caught nine passes for 44 yards. Since rushing for 161 in Week One, he has not registered another game with at least 100 yards.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) also remains out of practice after he did not play last week.

To round out the injury report, defensive back Tony Brown (concussion), defensive tackle Eric Johnson (illness), center Ryan Kelly (hip), and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) did not practice. Running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (concussion) were limited. Guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/shoulder) was full.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue both received a rest day.