Josh Allen is the AFC offensive player of the week

Bills quarterback Josh Allen came into the 2022 season as one of the favorites to be named the NFL’s MVP and performances like the one he turned in against the Steelers in Week Five are the reason he’s in that position.

Allen hit wide receiver Gabe Davis with a 98-yard touchdown pass on Buffalo’s third offensive snap and didn’t slow down from there. Allen went 20-of-31 for 424 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception during a 38-3 win that moved the Bills to 4-1 on the season.

The 424 yards are a new career-high for Allen, who has thrown for at least 400 yards four times in his career. It’s also the eighth time he has thrown four touchdowns in a regular season game. He’s never thrown five touchdowns in a regular season game, but did do it in last season’s playoff rout of the Patriots.

Those numbers led the NFL to name Allen the AFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the eighth time he has received the honor and the sixth time since the start of the 2020 season.