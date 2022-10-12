Kansas City police say Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault

Posted by Mike Florio on October 12, 2022
Under the law, it was an assault. And it’s being handled that way.

Via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Kansas City police say Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving an ESPN freelancer to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs.

Plenty of assaults aren’t prosecuted. In this case, the victim filed a report — and he allegedly was injured.

Although multiple football players technically have committed assault in recent years with post-whistle conduct that goes well beyond the limits of acceptable football activities, none have been charged with a crime. In each case, it happened on the field, against another player. Even if similar conduct would have resulted in an immediate arrest if it happened beyond the gridiron, football players have been exempt.

Here, Adams assaulted a non-player after the game ended. It’s harder to suspend the reality that the laws apply everywhere, even on a football field.

Three years ago, Schefty was clowned relentlessly for describing the Myles Garrett helmet attack on Mason Rudolph as “assault.” But it was. And it is.

It was assault on Monday night. It was assault when Garrett did it. It was assault when Aaron Donald did it in August. It was assault when Albert Haynesworth stomped on the forehead of Andre Gurode.

Adams doesn’t have much of a defense here, if any. He should plead no contest, accept the punishment, and move on.

40 responses to “Kansas City police say Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault

  1. Just an FYI Davante from the Packer fans who really appreciated all you did for the team, we hope they throw the book at you and the fine and punishment is to the max. Enjoy your time in Oakland.

  3. It’s getting to the point where I almost have to believe that photographer was a salty KC fan trying to provoke an incident. A police report, hospital visit and lawsuit for gently falling to the ground as an adult male in his 20’s or 30’s?

  9. The Raiders have nothing but trouble on their roster. Thinking back to last year when their rookie WR crashed his vet and committed manslaughter. A bit more severe than a shove to the ground, but what is wrong with the Raiders leadership. Bad karma team!

    Enjoy being 1-4 through week 5 dirt bag team.

  10. I seriously doubt if the guy who got pushed down is really injured but what a stupid action by Williams.

  11. 100% correct call. Zero tolerance for that kind of situation. The message is, you might be an angry superstar player, but you still have to be a law abiding and respectful human. Ultimately that’s minor punishment and it’s the right charge.

  14. There’s something about this that really doesn’t seem right. I know by the letter that DA’s actions may constitute assault, but still… sometimes it’s okay to let people work things out without subjecting either to the permanent damage a criminal record can inflict.

  15. Technically, it’s assault AND battery. As I’m sure Florio knows, assault is the action, battery is the result. If you swing at someone and miss, it’s still assault. If you connect it’s assault and battery. /PedantRant

  16. No doubt what you say is correct, by the letter of the law. Now imagine for a moment if every time someone got nudged out of the way, especially when they are being a pain in the butt, there was a criminal complaint. Thousands upon thousands of such “complaints” would flow in every day.
    What he did was wrong. He was POed, and for good reason, and he expressed that inapropriately. But this is all about someone thinking they can have a minute of fame and a chance to get paid…..over what was as close to nothing as you get.

  18. He’s lucky he isn’t still with Green Bay. If he did that when GB lost to NY in London, he’d be locked up in a foreign prison eating fish n chips.

  19. The proper result. I think that Davante is a decent dude and that this was an incident born out of his frustration. However, civilized society simply cannot tolerate innocent people being shoved, pushed, or otherwise attacked.

  20. everyone saying adams could have simply stopped and let the dude by, but also, couldnt the dude have stopped and let adams by? appeared to me the dude wasnt even looking, staring down at his phone maybe (like so many others do out there) completely unaware of the surroundings. but yeah adams didnt have to push him and now its gonna cost him..poor guy..hows he gonna feed his family..lol

  21. Call me crazy but I’m pretty sure he filed the charge with the intent to settle out of court for obvious reasons. $$$

    Good, Adams needs to learn not to push little pip squeakes around just because hes angry.

    None of us can go around doing it when we’re angry either. If I do it I’m getting arrested.

  22. Just inexcusable. Ban Adams permanently from Arrowhead Stadium.

    Classless, childish, pathetic move for a professional athlete.

  23. As a Seahawks Fan with no ties either way,Davanta did not exactly have provided for him a clear and evident way to the locker room due to a dumb kid not knowing his place around a football field. He did not assault anyone, he has a right to push someone if he is jogging off the field and they get in front of him. Enjoy your time in Vegas.

  25. Ridiculous. I could see if Davante went out of his way to reach out, grab the guy and throw him to the ground but they just happened to cross paths at an inopportune moment. There is no reason to charge him with a crime. Why don’t they go out and arrest some real bad guys instead of wasting taxpayer dollars on this crap?

  27. If Adams had been running off the field and just ran over him nobody would be saying a word. He just pushed him out of his way.

  28. icantstandwhitecastleanymore says:

    Why Donald wasn’t punished by the NFL is ridiculous.
    ——————————-
    The NFL wanted to. The NFLPA wouldn’t let them and protected the person committing the assualt.

  29. He needs 30 days of community service in an orange jumpsuit picking up litter on the highways with the other misdemeanor criminals…This can be done on his off-days for how many weeks it takes.

  30. He doesn’t have to get arrested but I’m glad it’s at least sending a message. Maybe the guy wasn’t hurt this time. What happens when another player does it and some body IS hurt? This isn’t 2 players on a football field. This is a guy carrying heavy AND awkward camera equipment. He really had no way to protect himself from a shove he wasn’t expecting.

  31. Lets bring in the government because we need to waste society’s recources on my little complaint. The narcissism of these people is staggering.

  32. This was “technically” an assault which is just an unwelcome touching. Poking your finger into someone’s chest or tossing a beer at them is also an assault. It’s why he was only charged with a misdemeanor which will probably be thrown out of court. There are enough violent criminals out there getting away with violent crimes. This is just a waste of the court system’s time and money.

  33. Just because a police report was filed for assault doesn’t make this freelancer soft or sue happy. If the guy ends up with any sort of injury, going through this process paves the way for appropriate care and compensation. Very often the process is just that, making sure you don’t get screwed down the road. Just like if you are in an accident, you get the other’s info and you document it. Even if it can be paid for by the offender and the victim is happy bringing it to “my guy”. You go through the process to defend yourself. This guy got shoved hard. It is extremely reasonable to think he may have some sort of injuries that will require medical care.

  34. haterskryptonite says:
    October 12, 2022 at 11:39 am
    People have become soft
    _____________

    No, a majority of people have become civilized. We don’t resort to violence to settle our disputes. Unfortunately, a small portion of people lack the capacity to behave in a civilized manner.

  35. Pay the man his 25K and move on. Davante acted like an idiot and deserves the monetary punishment which is nothing for a man of his income.

  37. When you “happen(ed) to cross paths at an inopportune moment” with someone, you say “Excuse me.”, or “Pardon me.”, and move on. You don’t shove people to the ground because they got in your way. Adams is yet another entitled athlete who can’t control his emotions.

  38. Should have kept his mouth shut after the game. Once he said he was ” frustrated” he was toast…

  39. I bet that guy was already thinking about all the stuff he’s going to buy before he hit the ground

  40. Since the police have now brought charges, shouldn’t that be “alleged assault”? That’s how this works anymore, right?

