Keenan Allen to participate in individual drills during Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

It sounds like Keenan Allen is getting closer to returning to play.

Via Hayley Elwood of the Chargers’ website, head coach Brandon Staley said Allen will do individual drills during Wednesday’s practice but is still considered “day-to-day.”

Allen has been out since suffering the hamstring injury during Los Angeles’ Week One victory over the Raiders. He caught all four of his targets for 66 yards in that game.

Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Staley also noted that receiver Mike Williams isn’t participating on Wednesday due to an illness and right tackle Trey Pipkins isn’t participating with a knee injury.

The Chargers won’t issue an injury report until Thursday because they’re playing the Broncos on Monday night.