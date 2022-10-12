Kyle Pitts returns to practice, expects to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Falcons played without tight end Kyle Pitts in last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, but he doesn’t think they’ll have to play without him again this weekend.

Pitts’ hamstring was feeling well enough for him to return to practice on Wednesday. After the session was over, Pitts told reporters that he expects to play against the 49ers at home on Sunday.

The rest of the practice week will provide hints about how well Pitts’ hamstring is holding up and he’ll get an injury designation on Friday.

Pitts was not posting big numbers before his injury, so the Falcons will be hoping that his return from injury coincides with a return to productivity.