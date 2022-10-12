Luke Getsy: Justin Fields getting a little bit better each week

Getty Images

The Bears weren’t able to leave Minnesota with a win last Sunday, but their comeback to take the lead in the fourth quarter included a performance they hope to build on this Thursday and in the weeks to come.

Quarterback Justin Fields posted his best single-game passer rating and completion percentage as an NFL starter while setting season-highs for completions and passing yardage in the 29-22 loss. Fields also avoided turning the ball over for the first time this season and the total package left offensive coordinator Luke Getsy talking about the growth he’s seen from the quarterback over the last few weeks.

“There’s been progress, right?” Getsy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “And we’re sticking to the plan. I thought he did a really nice job in that game in the sense of he kept his composure. They got off to a big lead, he kept the team together. . . . Then, you know, he had three or four unbelievable escapes that were ridiculous. I thought he did a pretty good job. Again, we’re getting a little bit better each week and that’s truly our purpose, that’s our goal.”

As Getsy makes plain, Fields is not a finished product and there’s still a need to show that he can consistently perform as he did last Sunday. Any signs that he can be that kind of player are going to be cause for hope in Chicago, so they’ll be plenty of people hoping Getsy’s right about each week being a little better than the last.