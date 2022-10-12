Mac Jones remains limited participant in Wednesday practice

Getty Images

In his Wednesday press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t say whether he’s expecting to have quarterback Mac Jones available for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

While Jones was on the field for Wednesday’s practice, there’s been no change to his status from last week.

New England once again listed Jones as limited with his ankle injury. Jones was limited in all three days of practice in Week Five.

The quarterback was one of several limited players on the Patriots’ Wednesday report.

Receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), center David Andrews (back), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion), and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle).

The Patriots did not list anyone as a non-participant or full participant.