Marshawn Lynch joins Amazon’s pregame coverage, after all

The talk of running back Marshawn Lynch becoming part of the Amazon pregame show subsided after Lynch was arrested for DUI in August. The talk has returned, and it’s not just talk. Lynch is joining the production, starting this week.

The announcement came from Amazon V.P. of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue, on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast.

Donoghue said that Lynch will be involved in short features that will debut on Thursday, when the Commanders visit the Bears.

“I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things,” Donoghue told Andrew Marchand and John Ourand. “We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join.”

For his first “No Yo’ City” feature, Lynch will be in Chicago suburb Highland Park, site of a July 4 mass shooting.

Lynch is a colorful and charismatic personality. He became staunchly anti-media during his playing career, and now he’s officially part of it.