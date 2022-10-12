Matthew Judon is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Patriots shut down the Lions offense last Sunday and one member of the defense was singled out for recognition from the NFL on Wednesday.

Linebacker Matthew Judon has been named the AFC offensive player of the week for helping to shut down what had been the league’s No. 1 offense through the first four weeks of the season.

Judon had two sacks, four quarterback hits, and a forced fumble over the course of the afternoon. The fumble came on one of his sacks of Jared Goff and safety Kyle Dugger returned the ball for a touchdown.

The Lions game continued a strong start to the year for Judon. He is tied for the league lead with six sacks and has also picked up 11 quarterback hits through the first five games of the season.