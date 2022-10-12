Maxx Crosby leads NFL in sacks and tackles for loss while rest of Raiders’ defense struggles

Getty Images

At least one player on the Raiders’ defense is playing well.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is tied for the league lead with six sacks, and all alone leading the league with 11 tackles for loss. That’s the good news.

The bad news is the Raiders’ defense is struggling otherwise. As a team, the Raiders are tied for 30th in the NFL with just eight sacks (Nate Hobbs and Denzel Perryman have the other two). Crosby has 75 percent of the Raiders’ sacks; no other player in the NFL has more than half of his team’s sacks.

Despite getting more than his share of the production on the Raiders’ pass rush, Crosby said after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs that everyone on the defense is putting in the effort.

“It’s frustrating, obviously, but the guys worked their tail off from start to finish,” Crosby said. “I’ve got nothing but respect for these guys in this locker room. I know they are working their ass off. That’s all I can ask for. It’s tough when you have four games that close and don’t come away with a win. We’re going to keep improving and keep working.”

Crosby will keep working, but he’s one of the few players in the locker room who doesn’t need to keep improving.