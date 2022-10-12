Maxx Crosby leads NFL in sacks and tackles for loss while rest of Raiders’ defense struggles

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 12, 2022, 10:26 AM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
At least one player on the Raiders’ defense is playing well.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is tied for the league lead with six sacks, and all alone leading the league with 11 tackles for loss. That’s the good news.

The bad news is the Raiders’ defense is struggling otherwise. As a team, the Raiders are tied for 30th in the NFL with just eight sacks (Nate Hobbs and Denzel Perryman have the other two). Crosby has 75 percent of the Raiders’ sacks; no other player in the NFL has more than half of his team’s sacks.

Despite getting more than his share of the production on the Raiders’ pass rush, Crosby said after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs that everyone on the defense is putting in the effort.

“It’s frustrating, obviously, but the guys worked their tail off from start to finish,” Crosby said. “I’ve got nothing but respect for these guys in this locker room. I know they are working their ass off. That’s all I can ask for. It’s tough when you have four games that close and don’t come away with a win. We’re going to keep improving and keep working.”

Crosby will keep working, but he’s one of the few players in the locker room who doesn’t need to keep improving.

3 responses to “Maxx Crosby leads NFL in sacks and tackles for loss while rest of Raiders’ defense struggles

  2. Should Maxx ask for a trade in order to play with players that will increase his stats? The Raiders are going nowhere over the next few years.

  3. When you overpay Adams and Chandler Jones, and probably overpaying an aging Waller, you’re gonna get yourself right into cap hell really quick.

    Their secondary blows. That #39 guy needs to be replaced and Abram is a bust years ago.

    Ziegler has himself in a pickle right away doing things BB wouldn’t do, which tells me the Adams and Chandler Jones signings came from Mark Davis, which is the whole root of the Raiders problem and has been for many years now.

    I wouldn’t have taken that job unless I knew Mark Davis would never really been involved in any final decisions. McDaniels and Ziegler are in trouble because of it.

    Jamie Collins made the right choice.

