Micah Parsons named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Cowboys’ defense overwhelmed the Rams’ offense on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory.

Linebacker Micah Parsons has been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance.

Parsons finished the game with five total tackles — one for loss — 2.0 sacks, three QB hits, and a forced fumble.

Parsons has registered 2.0 sacks in three games this season, and is now tied for the league lead with 6.0 sacks. He also has seven tackles for loss and 12 QB hits.

It’s the second time Parsons has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Parsons will try to keep things rolling this week when the Cowboys take on the undefeated Eagles.