Mike McCarthy: We’re preparing for Cooper Rush to start against the Eagles

Getty Images

The Cowboys will have at least one more week of Cooper Rush as QB1.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters at his Wednesday press conference, “We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles.”

Rush has gone 4-0 since taking over for starter Dak Prescott, whose surgically repaired throwing hand is still recovering. McCarthy noted that Prescott is “still in the medical-rehab phase.”

But, as noted by team owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday, Prescott is slated to begin throwing again on Wednesday. McCarthy said the quarterback was not wearing a splint at the team’s morning walk-through and likely won’t wear one for practice.

“Dak Prescott will be in the rehab group to start off with, but then he’ll go through quarterback school, and he will do some light throwing at the end of practice,” McCarthy said. “Once he clears this phase and then when he’s fully activated, I think that’s when we have our conversations.”

Rush has completed 61 percent of his passes for 839 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions since taking over for Prescott in Week One.

The Cowboys will travel to Philadelphia this weekend to play the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.