Mike McDaniel: I can say with certainty Tua Tagovailoa won’t play this week

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will take a step toward returning to the lineup on Wednesday when he throws at the team’s practice, but he won’t complete the journey back to action this week.

Head coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged at his press conference that there is a chance that Tagovailoa could be cleared from the concussion protocol ahead of the team’s Week Six game against the Vikings, but noted that he has not played football in two weeks and said that he did not “see a scenario” where Tagovailoa could get on the field this weekend.

“I can say with certainty that he’s not playing this Sunday,” Tagovailoa said.

When asked about Tagovailoa returning in Week Seven against the Steelers, McDaniel said that he wanted to see how Tagovailoa responds to his increased workload this week before considering the team’s approach for that game.