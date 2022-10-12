Nick Bosa won’t practice Wednesday, but “a chance” he plays Sunday

Getty Images

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa played only 38 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday’s 37-15 victory over the Panthers with a groin injury.

But it’s possible he could be on the field for the club’s Week Six matchup against the Falcons.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa doesn’t feel good enough to practice on Wednesday. But the edge rusher still has “got a chance” to play on Sunday.

Bosa is currently tied for the league lead with 6.0 sacks. He’d registered at least one in each of the first four games. He had only one tackle in Sunday’s contest.

Bosa also has six tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.

Shanahan noted that defensive back Jimmie Ward, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, left tackle Trent Williams, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, kicker Robbie Gould, and edge rusher Samson Ebukam won’t practice on Wednesday. And tight end Tyler Kroft, defensive back Tarvarius Moore, receiver Danny Gray, and offensive lineman Aaron Banks will be limited.

The 49ers are spending the week practicing in West Virginia between road games against Carolina and Atlanta.