Odell Beckham Jr.: L.A. knows where I wanted to be, but got lowest of low offers

Word over the weekend was that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is targeting a mid-November return to the field and Beckham cast some doubt on that return coming as a member of the Rams on Wednesday.

There’s been a lot of talk in Los Angeles about wanting Beckham back and he has a locker in the team’s facility, but no deal has come together and it doesn’t sound like one is imminent. Beckham replied to a Twitter thread reporting that he was in the Buffalo airport on Wednesday and engaged in back-and-forth with a few other users, including one who said every Rams fan wants him back.

Beckham said he hasn’t gotten the same impression from the team.

“LA knows where I wanted to be . . . but they didn’t offer me . . . ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that,” Beckham wrote. “So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!”

In another tweet, Beckham wrote that he “got the lowest of low offers” from the Rams so that may mean that he’ll be wearing a new uniform once he is back on an NFL roster.

  2. He helped them win a SB but they he was only there 1 year so no ties and they’ve got salary cap issues galore. Only surprising part is that he seems surprised.

  4. Well, likely back then LA was offering a full-season contract to a guy who wasn’t going to be able to compete but for the 1/3 of it. I’d hedge that contract, too, and let OBJ counter through his agent. Did he?

    Now things have turned his way. We’ve got several playoff contenders that need a boost at WR and they will be willing to bid against each other for that 1/3 of a season. The Rams now need WE help just to BECOME a playoff contender. So, yeah, by way of comparison things look a lot more profitable for OVJ now then they did in the off-season.

  5. One of the most underreported stories is what happened in Cleveland those last few weeks before he was let go. His contract was redone, so he could be a free agent after last season, but he had such a high 2023 salary (around $18M) he likely would have been free otherwise. The sad part is, if he just kept the orginal contract, he would, at worst, got a generous injury settlement.

  8. Pretty big gamble to give a massive payday to a guy who has blown his knee out twice. I don’t blame LA after the Todd Gurley fiasco.

  9. This guy has been a jerk everywhere he’s been. I still remember him trying to decapitate Josh Norman. Now THAT should have been viewed as assault & battery.

