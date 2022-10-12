Report: Dolphins are optimistic Tyreek Hill will play vs. Vikings

Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was seen in a walking boot after Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that Miami would take things day by day with Hill’s foot injury. Now on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins are optimistic Hill will be able to play in the Week Six matchup against the Vikings.

PFT reported after the game on Sunday that while Hill was in a boot, the injury was not believed to be serious.

Hill caught seven passes for 47 yards in Sunday’s loss. He also had a pair of carries for 13 yards, playing just 64 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps.

Hill has 38 receptions for 524 yards with a pair of touchdowns so far this season.

We’ll see if Hill is able to practice on Wednesday when Miami’s injury report is released later in the day.