Report: Tua Tagovailoa to throw in Wednesday return to field

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not cleared for “football stuff” as he continues to recover from the concussion he suffered in Week Four, but he is reportedly set to take a step forward in the concussion protocol on Wednesday.

NFL Media reports that Tagovailoa will be on the field for the first time since being injured when the Dolphins kick off their practice week. He is expected to throw while he is out as part of the non-contact physical activity he needs to do in order to move toward clearance from the protocol.

It remains unlikely that Tagovailoa’s progress through the protocol will occur fast enough for him to play against the Vikings in Week Six, but, per the report, people around Tagovailoa believe he’s made “great strides” and is headed toward an eventual return to action.

Teddy Bridgewater also remains in the concussion protocol after a spotter ruled him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but he had not experienced symptoms as of Monday. He will start if cleared by Sunday’s game and seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson would be in line to play if Bridgewater doesn’t get the green light.