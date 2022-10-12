Saquon Barkley limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley missed some time in last Sunday’s win over the Packers with a shoulder injury, but he returned to score the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

While Barkley’s shoulder didn’t stop him from playing, it remained an issue in Wednesday’s practice. Barkley was listed as a limited participant and head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that he’s hopeful that Barkley will be OK for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Barkley has played a big role in the Giants’ 4-1 start by running 97 times for 533 yards and three touchdowns. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the backs behind him on the depth chart.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), punter Jamie Gillan (not injury related), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), safety Tony Jefferson (foot), safety Jason Pinnock (ankle), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) did not practice.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (quad), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee, neck), fullback Chris Myarick (ankle), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) were all listed as limited participants.