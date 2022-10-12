Sean McVay: Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t gotten our final offer

Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham hasn’t been impressed by what he’s heard from the Rams about re-signing with the team, but head coach Sean McVay says he hasn’t heard the last from the team.

Beckham went on Twitter Wednesday to say that he wants to return to the Rams, but that the team has only extended him the “lowest of low offers” to return in 2022. Beckham tore his ACL while playing for the Rams in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

At a press conference later in the day, McVay said he was aware of how Beckham felt and promised that the final offer was not yet on the table.

“Not the last one that will come from us,” McVay said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News.

McVay also reiterated that the Rams love Beckham and there’s “nothing but good things coming from me,” but the chances that Beckham will eventually wind up playing elsewhere will only increase the longer he’s waiting to hear what he wants from L.A.