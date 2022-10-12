Taysom Hill named NFC offensive player of the week

The Saints registered a big 39-32 victory over the Seahawks on Sunday and Taysom Hill was a big reason why.

Now the offensive weapon for New Orleans has been named the NFC offensive player of the week.

Hill accounted for four touchdowns on Sunday — three rushing and one passing. He registered 112 yards rushing on just nine carries. His only pass — his first throw of the season — was a 22-yard touchdown.

Hill also scored the Saints’ go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, taking a 60-yard run into the end zone.

The Saints list Hill as a tight end on their roster, but he’s clearly much more than that for the team.

Now at 2-3, New Orleans will host 2-3 Cincinnati on Sunday.

