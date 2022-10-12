Texans GM Nick Caserio: We need more players like Dameon Pierce in the building

Getty Images

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio singled out rookie running back Dameon Pierce as the kind of player the team wants to build around.

Pierce is fifth in the NFL with 412 rushing yards this season and scored the winning touchdown against the Jaguars on Sunday, but Caserio said it’s what Pierce does even on his off days that makes him the kind of player the Texans need.

“Monday is the off-day for the players, and he’s in here squatting 425 [pounds],” Caserio said, via the Houston Chronicle. “And people wonder, well why is he successful on the field. Well he’s successful because he works hard, has the right attitude, he’s a good teammates, trusts the people around him, he gives credit to his teammates, the offensive linemen, the tight ends, and doesn’t make it about himself. So I think more players with that attitude, more players with that mindset, collectively, in this building and in this program, ultimately, that’s what it takes.”

Caserio acknowledged that the Texans, coming off back-to-back four-win seasons, haven’t made as much progress as they need to make.

“Reality is, you get what you earn in this league, and we’ve earned 1-3-1, so it’s not good enough,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of work in front of us. I think everybody is accountable to that.”