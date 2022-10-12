Getty Images

Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday after spending four weeks on injured reserve.

The Chiefs designated him to return, opening a 21-day window before they are required to make a decision about whether to activate him. But the Chiefs can put him back to the 53-player roster at any time between now and then.

The Chiefs’ first-round draft selection injured his hamstring on his 32nd snap in the season opener. He went on injured reserve Sept. 13.

The Chiefs did not have to report whether McDuffie had a full or limited practice since he is not on the active roster, but they do have a long injury list.

Safety Bryan Cook (concussion), cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring), cornerback Chris Lammons (hip) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (torn ACL) did not practice Wednesday.

Kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle), defensive end Frank Clark (illness) and defensive end Mike Danna (calf) were limited.

Receivers Mecole Hardman (heel), Skyy Moore (ankle) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring/quad) were among the players the Chiefs listed as full participants.