Tua Tagovailoa, Xavien Howard were limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday. It was a step in the right direction as he works his way through concussion protocol, but Tagovailoa will not play this week.

“He hasn’t done a thing on the football field for literally two weeks,” coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “So, I don’t think that that would be fair to the player. That wouldn’t be fair to the team. . . . I don’t feel comfortable putting him in that situation.”

Multiple independent neurologists have cleared Tagovailoa to resume limited football activities, McDaniel said, putting the quarterback in Phase 3 of the NFL’s return to participation protocol. Wednesday marked his first practice since the week leading up to his concussion in a Sept. 29 loss to the Bengals.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also is in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday.

That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson to start Sunday.

The Dolphins also didn’t have offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) or tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) at practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, who missed Sunday’s game with injuries to both groins after playing only 40 snaps in Week 4, returned to a limited practice.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot), safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee), offensive lineman Robert Jones (back), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (rest) and defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand) were limited.

Receivers Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) were among the team’s players who practiced fully.