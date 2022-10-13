Al Michaels: I think the league would love for Daniel Snyder to just sell the team

Posted by Mike Florio on October 13, 2022, 11:34 PM EDT
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Commanders and the Bears, Amazon’s Al Michaels made a comment about the lingering controversy regarding Washington owner Daniel Snyder. Given Al’s connections at the highest levels of the NFL, his words — carefully couched as speculation — seem to reflect accurately the mood of the powers that be.

“Just my feeling, I think what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team,” Al said. “Not have to go to a vote, but just sell the team. Because it’s become a major problem around the league, obviously. And we’ll see what happens. I think it’s got a long way to go, and Dan very well known for digging his heels into the ground.”

That’s the problem. Snyder has dug in his heels. He won’t sell. The harder they try to make him sell, the harder he’ll fight — whether through litigation or spreading “dirt” he supposedly has collected, or both.

As we’ve been saying since the outset of the controversy, Snyder’s determination comes from a desire to eventually give the team to his children. Earlier this year, we suggested that the best compromise would be to have Snyder permanently step down, with his wife running the team until it’s officially transferred to his children. During the Amazon pregame, Michael Smith mentioned that possibility.

It makes sense, but it could be too late for that. The same owners who want Snyder out may want all Snyders out, with Dan having no direct or indirect influence over the franchise.

8 responses to “Al Michaels: I think the league would love for Daniel Snyder to just sell the team

  1. Napoleon will do his best to hold onto his team but he knows they’ll never measure up…

  4. Ugh, not a good compromise. They need to get the whole family away and start over with a competent group. Fans have suffered long enough.

  6. Commentary like this is a breath of fresh air. And it brings sanity to Amazon’s decision to broadcast Thursday night games – no matter how atrocious they are.

  7. These Thursday games have been a total snooze fest and what’s worse is millions still don’t have a clue you can only stream it on Prime. What a ****show.

  8. Remember how Eli Manning refused to go to the Chargers? Potential draftees and free agents should flat-out refuse to play for Washington until they’re sold.

