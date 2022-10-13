Al Michaels: I think the league would love for Daniel Snyder to just sell the team

Getty Images

During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Commanders and the Bears, Amazon’s Al Michaels made a comment about the lingering controversy regarding Washington owner Daniel Snyder. Given Al’s connections at the highest levels of the NFL, his words — carefully couched as speculation — seem to reflect accurately the mood of the powers that be.

“Just my feeling, I think what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team,” Al said. “Not have to go to a vote, but just sell the team. Because it’s become a major problem around the league, obviously. And we’ll see what happens. I think it’s got a long way to go, and Dan very well known for digging his heels into the ground.”

That’s the problem. Snyder has dug in his heels. He won’t sell. The harder they try to make him sell, the harder he’ll fight — whether through litigation or spreading “dirt” he supposedly has collected, or both.

As we’ve been saying since the outset of the controversy, Snyder’s determination comes from a desire to eventually give the team to his children. Earlier this year, we suggested that the best compromise would be to have Snyder permanently step down, with his wife running the team until it’s officially transferred to his children. During the Amazon pregame, Michael Smith mentioned that possibility.

It makes sense, but it could be too late for that. The same owners who want Snyder out may want all Snyders out, with Dan having no direct or indirect influence over the franchise.