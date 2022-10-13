Another lawsuit is filed against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

In the same week that he returned to the Browns’ facility while serving an 11-game suspension, another lawsuit has been filed against quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to Camryn Justice of News5Cleveland.com, a plaintiff proceeding under the Jane Doe pseudonym sued Watson on Thursday for an incident that allegedly occurred in December 2020.

The lawsuit was filed in Harris County, Texas. The plaintiff is represented not by Tony Buzbee, who has represented all other plaintiffs, but by Anissah M. Nguyen.

The lawsuit alleges that Watson sought sexual activities during the massage, and that he pressured her to perform oral sex.

Earlier this year, Watson settled all but one of the civil lawsuits that had been filed against him. There are now two pending.

Watson is due to return to the field in early December, when the Browns play the Texans in Houston.