Brian Daboll: No concern about Saquon Barkley’s ability to handle a full workload this week

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 13, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT
New York Giants v Green Bay Packers
Getty images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury.

He’ll carry the same status on Thursday. But according to multiple reporters, head coach Brian Daboll said that he has no concerns about Barkley’s ability to take a full workload during Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Barkley has been a key cog in the Giants offense, as the club currently ranks No. 2 in rushing yards.

He’s amassed 533 yards rushing with three touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 143 yards. He currently leads the league with 676 yards from scrimmage and is second in rushing yards.

New York’s full injury report will be released later on Thursday.

