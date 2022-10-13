Chris Godwin takes day off from practice Thursday

Getty Images

There were a handful of changes to the Buccaneers injury report on Thursday, including one to the participation status of wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin was listed as limited on Wednesday with hip and knee injuries and he sat out practice entirely on Thursday. The Buccaneers added rest to the list of reasons why his participation was affected, so a return to work on Friday would signal his likely inclusion in the lineup against the Steelers.

Wide receiver Russell Gage took a step in the other direction as he went from out of practice to limited with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (tooth) and linebacker Carl Nassib (illness) went from out of practice to full participation.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), and safety Logan Ryan (foot) missed a second straight practice.