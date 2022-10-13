Commanders call ESPN report “categorically untrue”

Getty Images

ESPN dropped a bombshell on Thursday morning, with an item about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder that contains plenty of intriguing (and, if true, damaging) nuggets.

The Commanders have issued a statement regarding the article. To little surprise, it strongly takes issue with the accuracy of the report.

“It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful,” the team said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

It’s one thing to disagree with the quality of the reporting. It’s quite another to suggest that the reporters have become co-opted by an extensive effort to force Snyder to sell.

Who’s funding the effort? Who’s trying to force Snyder out? If the Commanders are going to generally accuse ESPN as being part of that effort, why not identify who’s behind it?

The response from the team suggests that Snyder will continue to aggressively fight on his own behalf, as he remains determined to retain ownership of the franchise. Even if none of his partners and few of his team’s fans want that to happen.