Posted by Mike Florio on October 13, 2022, 11:25 AM EDT
NFL-Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins
Getty Images

ESPN dropped a bombshell on Thursday morning, with an item about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder that contains plenty of intriguing (and, if true, damaging) nuggets.

The Commanders have issued a statement regarding the article. To little surprise, it strongly takes issue with the accuracy of the report.

“It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful,” the team said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

It’s one thing to disagree with the quality of the reporting. It’s quite another to suggest that the reporters have become co-opted by an extensive effort to force Snyder to sell.

Who’s funding the effort? Who’s trying to force Snyder out? If the Commanders are going to generally accuse ESPN as being part of that effort, why not identify who’s behind it?

The response from the team suggests that Snyder will continue to aggressively fight on his own behalf, as he remains determined to retain ownership of the franchise. Even if none of his partners and few of his team’s fans want that to happen.

18 responses to “Commanders call ESPN report “categorically untrue”

  1. At this point, it seems like its only a matter of time until the bombshells come out showing the strong ties between Daniel Snyder and Jeffrey Epstein and exposing Snyder for being intimately involved in that criminal activity.

  3. Whether you like Snyder or not, these “hit” pieces on Snyder is disgusting. Get rid of him based on FACTS, not dumb innuendo junk like this.

  5. Has anyone with an ounce of decency ever defended Dan Snyder and his regimes?
    The quality of those willing to side with him are as dubious in character as he is.
    Sure, they can’t do the Billionaire Boy things like Dan, but Quality does not exist anywhere within Dan Snyder Circles.

  9. True or not just hope it gets the job done! This man is a loser and has ruined a storied franchise. It is an understatement that the fans want him to sell…..

  10. Don’t play dumb I don’t even like Snyder and am far from a right winger but anyone can see from a mile away the hit job on him those in the media on the left have been trying to pull here. Ever since they made the decision to get rid of the Redskins name they have been doing game with Snyder framing him as a bad guy. For all I know he is a bad guy but to play dumb and act like you haven’t noticed is disingenuous.

  14. ESPN has long been a corrupt political organization that hides being “sports news.” They are owned by Disney, and we all know how Disney has flipped from being a children’s entertainment company to do other things with children. Nobody should trust ESPN, and nobody should have any faith in anything Disney is associated with. They are Marxists. Snyder is being attacked for more than just what has been in the news. He has clearly offended the power brokers in our society and they want to destroy him. My guess is this is being pushed and funded by people that want to seize control of the team.

  15. “Who’s trying to force Snyder out?”
    _________________________________________

    Isn’t the better question, “Who wouldn’t want to force Snyder out?”

    Answer (as always): Dan Snyder.

  16. There are multiple ways to engage in the public perception game:

    Play the game. He’s engaged, and battling to win.

    Do not play the game. Never crossed his mind to not say a word. He’s a battler.

    Play a different game. This is where you make a major donation to a charity and alter the perception of you as a person. I am unaware of him doing this.

    Snyder is combative and takes what he wants. He’s unconcerned about public perception. Witness his home’s name mentioned in the ESPN aticle. ‘River View’ when built actually did not have a view of the Potomac River. It viewed a stand of trees on National Park Service land. He had those trees illegally cut down to provide the view.

