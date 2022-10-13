Commanders elevate Khaleke Hudson, Danny Johnson from practice squad

Getty Images

The Commanders added a pair of players to their active roster from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Bears.

The team announced that they have elevated linebacker Khaleke Hudson and cornerback Danny Johnson. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game is over.

Hudson played 25 special teams snaps and one defensive snap in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans. He had 23 tackles in 28 games for the team over the last two seasons.

Johnson has played in 42 games for Washington over the last four seasons, but this will be his first appearance of the 2022 season. He has 50 tackles and a forced fumble over the course of his career and he has also returned 38 kickoffs.