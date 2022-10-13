Cooper Kupp returns to practice on limited basis, but Aaron Donald remains out

Getty Images

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (foot) and tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) returned to practice Thursday. Both were limited after missing on-field work Wednesday.

That was the good news.

The bad news is defensive tackle Aaron Donald remained out with a foot injury.

Receiver Brandon Powell (hip) had a full practice Thursday after missing Wednesday, and safety Taylor Rapp (ribs) was upgraded from limited to full. Defensive back David Long Jr. (groin) went from limited Wednesday to full Thursday.

Running back Cam Akers missed practice for personal reasons.

Center Brian Allen (knee) remained out, and center Cobie Durant (hamstring) again was limited.