ESPN report claims that Daniel Snyder has lost the support of Jerry Jones

USA TODAY Sports

Five years ago, when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decided to make a run at Commissioner Roger Goodell, one of Jerry’s biggest (and only) supporters was Commanders owner Daniel Snyder (also, Papa John). Now, as some within the ownership ranks make a run at Snyder, Jones is not standing with the embattled Commanders owner.

The lengthy bombshell from ESPN about the ongoing challenges Snyder faces includes reporting on the relationship between Snyder and Jones.

“Snyder’s already lost Jerry,” an unnamed source told ESPN.

Jones also reportedly has told confidants he “might not be able” to protect Snyder at this point, and Snyder has reportedly “badmouthed” Jones. Snyder reportedly told another owner that Jones is “only out to get in your pocket.”

One unnamed owner reportedly was told by Snyder that he “has dirt on Jerry Jones.” Another unnamed source reportedly said Snyder told a confidant that he has a “file” on Jones.

Per the report, Snyder has in recent weeks “personally and repeatedly asked Jones to have his back and to persuade fellow owners not to throw him out.” Jones, however, has resisted.

So if Snyder has dirt on Jerry, why won’t Jerry support him? As one source with knowledge of the ownership dynamics explained it to PFT, Jerry is believed to be impervious to those threats, in large part because whatever Snyder has on Jones wouldn’t be much different from what anyone currently knows or suspects about Jerry. In other words, he’s (and this is my term, not the source’s) dirt-proof.

Others may not be so fortunate. Ultimately, the question is whether at least nine owners (Snyder plus eight) would vote against forcing Snyder out. Whether they resist due to concerns about Snyder leaking dirt or litigation from Snyder or a precedent that could eventually be applied to others, including them, or because of some/any other reason, Snyder needs eight to vote “no,” if it comes to a counting of ballots.

And Jerry is apparently no longer among that group.