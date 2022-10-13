Frank Clark, Rashad Fenton won’t practice for Chiefs Thursday

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark‘s practice participation will take a step backward on Thursday.

Clark was listed as a limited participant due to an illness on Wednesday and the team said he is not going to practice at all as they continue preparing for Sunday’s game against the Bills. Friday’s injury report will bring another update to Clark’s availability for the matchup of AFC contenders.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton is also set to miss practice. A hamstring injury kept him out on Thursday as well and losing a starting cornerback would be less than ideal against Buffalo’s passing offense.

Safety Brian Cook (concussion) will also remain out, but others on Wednesday’s injury report are expected to participate on Thursday. That includes kicker Harrison Butker (ankle), who has missed the last four games.