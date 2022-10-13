Frank Reich: Jaguars beat us up pretty bad last time, we all understand that

Getty Images

About a month ago, the Colts went down to Jacksonville and the Jaguars shut them out 24-0.

Indianapolis managed just 218 total yards, nine first downs, and had three turnovers in the loss to a division rival.

The Jaguars are heading to Indiana this weekend for the second matchup of the season between the two teams. On Wednesday, head coach Frank Reich said, “It’s a big deal,” when asked how much he and the team are looking forward to facing Jacksonville again.

“I mean, they beat us up pretty bad last time. I think we all understand that,” Reich said in his press conference. “I think we’re looking forward to the opportunity. We know this is a good football team. They are good in all three phases. We know how we’ve been against them lately.

“This is more about us. This is more about us taking a step and proving we are making the progress that we want to make. That’s really our mindset. Sure there is always the, ‘Hey, they beat us bad. They shut us out. They did all those things.’ We all think about that obviously, but it’s even more about who we are and to prove it to ourselves and to take that next step. It’s a great opportunity.”

The Colts have gone 1-1 at home so far this season and are entering an important three-game stretch against the Jaguars, Titans, and Commanders. These next few weeks will likely help illustrate whether or not Indianapolis can emerge as a true contender in 2022.