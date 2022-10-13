Full practice for Aaron Rodgers; Rashan Gary limited by toe injury

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back on the practice field Thursday and he wasn’t limited by the right thumb issue that kept him from practicing on Wednesday.

The Packers’ injury report shows that Rodgers was a full participant in the team’s second practice session of the week. There was no sign of concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Jets and Thursday’s return to action shows that Rodgers is right on track to play.

Linebacker Rashan Gary‘s case may not be so clear cut. Gary was not on the injury report Wednesday, but he was listed as a limited participant on Thursday due to a toe injury. Friday’s injury report will shed more light on his outlook for the weekend.

Tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) joined Gary and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quad) in the limited category. Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring) were out of practice entireley.