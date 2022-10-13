Jameis Winston still limited; Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry remain out

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returned to the field Wednesday, his first practice since Sept. 23. He remained limited in Thursday’s practice.

He has missed the past two games with back and ankle injuries.

Tight end Taysom Hill, PFT’s offensive player of the week, returned to a full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday with a rib injury.

Safety J.T. Gray (foot) also returned to a full practice after being limited Wednesday, and receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and offensive tackle Calvin Throckmorton (hip) went from non-participation Wednesday to limited work Thursday.

The Saints still don’t have receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle) or Michael Thomas (foot) back at practice. Both missed Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

Receiver Deonte Harty (foot), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and defensive end Payton Turner (chest) also remain out of practice.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), safety Marcus Maye (rib) and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (ankle) were the other Saints who were limited Wednesday.